Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,618 shares of company stock worth $34,498,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $494.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $496.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

