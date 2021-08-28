MoonRadar Market Capitalization Hits $360,973.32 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. MoonRadar has a total market cap of $360,973.32 and approximately $3,239.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MoonRadar

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

