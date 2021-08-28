Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

TNYA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

