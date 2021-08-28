Morgan Stanley Buys 241,492 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 256.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $16.23 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

