Morgan Stanley Lowers PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. PAE has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $614.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAE will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

