Morgan Stanley Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

