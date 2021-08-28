Morgan Stanley Trims Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHEF opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

