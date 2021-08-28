Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

