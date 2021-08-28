Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Motco raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.94 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.