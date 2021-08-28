Motco Purchases 107 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Motco increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Diageo were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $192.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

