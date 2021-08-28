MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Short Interest Update

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVAC stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. MotorVac Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Get MotorVac Technologies alerts:

MotorVac Technologies Company Profile

MotorVac Technologies, Inc manufactures fuel system cleaning equipment and detergents for gasoline and diesel powered engines. Its core products include the MotorVac CarbonClean System for gasoline engines and the Industrial Diesel Tune System for diesel engines. These systems comprise a fuel system diagnostic and cleaning machine and various proprietary cleaning detergents.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MotorVac Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorVac Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.