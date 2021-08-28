MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Short Interest Update

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MVAC stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. MotorVac Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
MotorVac Technologies Company Profile
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for MotorVac Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorVac Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.