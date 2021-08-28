Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

