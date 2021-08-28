Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

