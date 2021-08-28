Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Canon by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 9.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 75.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.44 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging System BU, Medical System BU and Industry and Others BU. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

