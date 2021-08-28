Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

