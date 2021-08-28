Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,110 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.