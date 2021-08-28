Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,023,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,381,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

