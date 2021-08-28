Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in McKesson by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

