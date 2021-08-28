Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Mr Price Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 2,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Separately, HSBC lowered Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

