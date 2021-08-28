MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 3.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 5,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,565,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after buying an additional 945,929 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

