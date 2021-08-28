Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.73. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 323,599 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

