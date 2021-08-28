Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard Sells 4,000 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NDAQ opened at $193.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $193.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

