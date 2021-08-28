National Bank Financial Cuts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.55 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

SBB stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$542.98 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.