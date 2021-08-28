National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of RY opened at C$132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

