National Bank Financial Trims Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Target Price to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGSVF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sabina Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of SGSVF stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

