National Bankshares Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -682.11. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.20.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

