National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.