National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Grid by 85.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

