Navios Maritime Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,774 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13,368% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,352,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 33.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 54.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

