Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.31.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

