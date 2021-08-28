NerveNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $173,295.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $173,295.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005749 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

