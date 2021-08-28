Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTOIY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

