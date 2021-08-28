Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 55,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,318. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.