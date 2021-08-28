New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.00 Million

Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $182.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.29 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 273,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,802. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

