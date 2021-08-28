New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $182.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.29 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 273,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,802. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.