New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,502 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in PerkinElmer by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PerkinElmer by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.50 and a 12-month high of $188.40. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

