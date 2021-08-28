New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,209 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 214,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST opened at $148.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

