New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

