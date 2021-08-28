New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.