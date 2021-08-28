Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 304,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

