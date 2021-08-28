NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £244.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

In related news, insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

