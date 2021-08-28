Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NEWUF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665. Newtopia has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.
Newtopia Company Profile
