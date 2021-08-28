Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NEWUF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665. Newtopia has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.

Newtopia Company Profile

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

