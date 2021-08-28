NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 1,559,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,794. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

