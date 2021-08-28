NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.
NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 1,559,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,794. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
