NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Acquires $37,250.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

