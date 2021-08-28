NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.85.

NICE opened at $293.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $300.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

