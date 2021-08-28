Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 270 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $6.21 on Friday, reaching $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,497,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

