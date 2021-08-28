Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $16.23 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.