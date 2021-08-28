Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $711.92. 13,833,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $677.43. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

