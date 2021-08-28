Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.94. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.