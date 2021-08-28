Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $233.54. 159,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,540. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

