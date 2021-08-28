Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $233.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $235.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.